The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.88.

MIDD opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after buying an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

