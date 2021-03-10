The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.14

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.14 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 109.18 ($1.43). The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 2,008,279 shares.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The firm has a market cap of £633.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89.

About The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

