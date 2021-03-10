The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $964.92

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.92 ($12.61) and traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 995 ($13.00), with a volume of 469,733 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 969.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 965.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93.

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

