The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.49% of The York Water worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of YORW opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $571.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

