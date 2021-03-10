TheStreet Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to “C-“

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 263,106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

