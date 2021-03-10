Thugs Finance (THUGS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00010143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.30 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00053255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00551378 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00075921 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,359 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi.

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars.

