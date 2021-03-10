Titan Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $589.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $589.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

