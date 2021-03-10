Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.85 on Friday. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 75.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

