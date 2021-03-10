Tom Carter Buys 13,324 Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Tom Carter acquired 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,986 ($26,111.84).

Shares of BAR opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £27.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.21.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

