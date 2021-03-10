TOP (TOP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.84 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, TOP has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.