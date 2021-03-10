Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.63

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.63 and last traded at C$24.35, with a volume of 1205444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.68.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at C$145,265,003.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.