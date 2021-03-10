Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.81.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.