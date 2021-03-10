Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average daily volume of 1,278 call options.

NYSE:DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

