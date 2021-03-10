Transat A.T. (TRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($3.04) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The company had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.00 million.

TRZ opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Transat A.T. to C$6.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

