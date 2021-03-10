TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $927.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

