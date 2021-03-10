TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,868 shares of company stock worth $5,189,893. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.