Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.47

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 895705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 222,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 50.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

