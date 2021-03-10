Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

