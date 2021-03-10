Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report sales of $733.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $747.02 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $594.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

