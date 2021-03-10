Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.