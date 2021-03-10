Truist Securiti Weighs in on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of ALLO opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

