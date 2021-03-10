TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.35. 1,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

