Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading Down 5.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 1,090,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,844,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

