Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,270 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

