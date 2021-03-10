TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. TWC Enterprises has a 1 year low of C$7.96 and a 1 year high of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.30 million and a P/E ratio of 436.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.