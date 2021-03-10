Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. 292,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049,546. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of -550.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

