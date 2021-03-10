Ubiq Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,976.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $16.35 million and $18,976.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.44 or 0.03270878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.00360693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.90 or 0.00970716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00394760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.00338627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00240435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

