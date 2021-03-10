UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $46.09 on Friday. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

