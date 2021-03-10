Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

