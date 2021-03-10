Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares rose 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 524,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 125,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultralife by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

