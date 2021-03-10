UNICORN Token Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $23,682.37 and $35.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

