United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.34

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 106856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,347,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

