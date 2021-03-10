United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

