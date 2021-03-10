UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

Equities researchers at CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

TIGR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.05 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.