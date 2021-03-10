Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.20.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

