Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 2,421,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,318. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.08 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

