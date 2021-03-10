Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Sells $142,800.00 in Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 618,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,510,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 506,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

