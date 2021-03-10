UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

