Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

