US Bancorp DE Invests $35,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

