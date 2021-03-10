USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.31 or 0.00971249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00341714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011628 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000096 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

