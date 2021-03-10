VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,495,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 408,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

