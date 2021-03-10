Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.60

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 65643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 563,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

