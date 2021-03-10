Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $105,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. 170,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

