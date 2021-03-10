Velas Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $96.41 million and $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

