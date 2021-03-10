VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 773,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

