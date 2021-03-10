Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

