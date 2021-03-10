Vera Bradley’s (VRA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.98 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $366.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $3,851,457.20. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock worth $9,818,285 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

