Verbund’s (OEZVY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$14.16 on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

