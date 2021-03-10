Verge (XVG) Trading Up 25.8% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Verge has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $407.13 million and approximately $53.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00355485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,435,976,649 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

